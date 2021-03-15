Thailand starts COVID-19 vaccination for people with chronic diseases

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration started COVID-19 vaccination for people with seven chronic diseases after kicking off the inoculation for medical personnel on March 1.



The vaccination happened at BMA’s hospitals. Among them was Bang Khunthian Geriatric Hospital that stands close to Samut Sakhon province. People with seven chronic diseases who had registered for vaccination were arriving there in the morning.







Most of the people who showed up had not made an appointment via LINE’s official account “Mor Prom”. So, hospital officials and nurses helped them through the process. The hospital was capable of inoculating daily about 300 people against COVID-19.







BMA set the inoculation on March 15 to 31 for 19,935 people aged 50-59 who have suffered from seven chronic diseases and live in six districts adjacent to Samut Sakhon. The inoculation service was provided at 16 hospitals of BMA and private hospitals. (TNA)













