Pattaya Police rescue 18-year-old lured into mule account scam by Chinese gang

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Police, in coordination with Pattaya Tourist Police, have rescued an 18-year-old man after he was allegedly assaulted, detained, and threatened by a group linked to an illegal mule bank account scam, January 3.

The victim, identified as “Bas,” said he was approached through an online advertisement offering 1,500 baht per account to open digital wallet and bank accounts for online trading purposes. When he went to meet the contact, he encountered two Chinese men and a Thai woman instead.







According to Bas, he was forced to open two additional bank accounts, after which the suspects confiscated his ID card and mobile phone containing banking applications. The group allegedly threatened him, claiming they knew his home address and would harm his family if he refused to cooperate.

After noticing suspicious money transfers into the accounts, Bas contacted his bank and successfully froze the accounts, preventing any withdrawals. This reportedly angered the suspects, who continued to track him for more than two days.

On the day of the incident, the group contacted Bas again, claiming they would return his phone and ID if he withdrew the funds. Fearing for his family’s safety and hoping to resolve the situation, he agreed to meet them. Instead, he was forcibly taken to a condominium along Pattaya Third Road, where he was dragged into a room and held against his will.

The situation came to light when condominium staff noticed something unusual. Bas managed to break free and seek help, prompting staff to immediately contact police.

Officers arrived at the scene and detained three suspects — two Chinese nationals and one Thai woman. All were taken into custody for further investigation.

Police said the case is still under investigation, with authorities working to expand the probe into possible links to larger scam networks. Further details will be released as the investigation progresses.



































