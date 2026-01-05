Lost child quickly reunited with parents at Jomtien Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – A potentially dangerous situation was averted at Jomtien Beach on Saturday after a young child became separated from their parents amid large crowds, January 3.

Jomtien municipal officers responded immediately after being alerted to the lost child. Authorities coordinated efforts on the ground and successfully located the child’s parents shortly afterward. The child was returned safely, unharmed, and in good spirits, bringing visible relief to the family.

Officials praised the quick response and cooperation between municipal staff and the public, emphasizing that prompt action was key to ensuring the child’s safety.







The incident has sparked reminders from both authorities and members of the public urging parents and guardians to remain vigilant, especially in crowded beach areas.

One concerned commenter noted that adults should avoid becoming distracted by leisure activities, warning that children and water can be a dangerous combination if supervision lapses, particularly in busy tourist zones.

Municipal officers reiterated their advice for families visiting popular beaches to keep children within sight at all times to ensure everyone can enjoy a safe and worry-free holiday by the sea.



































