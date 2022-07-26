Zipmex victims in Thailand complain with police

About 50 people damaged from their digital asset investment through Zipmex Thailand met police to inform their roles on behalf of overall affected investors in negotiating with the company which blocks them from withdrawing their assets in baht and crypto currencies from its platform.

Among them, Pataraset Promsawat said that since July 20 the investors could not withdraw or transfer their assets placed earlier with Zipmex and the issue affected more than 4,000 people. Of them, about 500 people filed complaints on their damage estimated at about 300 million baht, he said.







Affected people wanted to know what Zipmex Thailand would do to solve the problem. If the company had no plans, they would file complaints and lawsuits.

On July 20 Zipmex Thailand halted withdrawals of assets from its platform. It attributed the decision to market fluctuations, incidents in the business and the financial problems of its business partners which it said were beyond its control. The suspension of asset withdrawals was aimed at protecting the stability of its platform, the company said. (TNA)



































