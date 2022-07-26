Bangkok authorities seek canal dredging assistance from army and irrigation dept.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is asking the army and the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) for assistance in dredging the Lat Phrao and Saen Saeb canals as part of the government’s efforts to strengthen the capital’s flood defenses.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt outlined the plan on Sunday (24 July) while joining volunteers during a cleanup event along the Phai Sing To canal.







According to the governor, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha instructed the army’s commander-in-chief, Gen Narongphan Jitkaewthae, the 1st Army Area Commander, Lt Gen Suksan Nongbualang, and the Directorate of Civil Affairs to coordinate assistance for dredging the two canals.

As many of Bangkok’s canals are on the verge of overflowing due to torrential rainfall last week, Chadchart said the BMA is dredging the Lat Phrao canal this week to increase its capacity before the next rainstorm.





The Bangkok governor stated that optimizing the canals’ capacity is essential because all street-level water ultimately drains into the canal network of the city.

He added that installing drainage tunnels will also help improve flood defenses in the capital, but cautioned that it is not the most effective solution if many canals are still clogged with debris and vegetation. (NNT)

































