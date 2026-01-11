National Children’s Day 2026 opens with message of loving Thailand and caring for the world

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Supamas Isarabhakdi presided over the opening of the National Children’s Day 2026 celebration organized by the Public Relations Department. The event, held at the department’s multipurpose courtyard, was attended by Director-General of the Public Relations Department Sudruetai Lertkasem, senior executives, representatives from public and private sector organizations, children, youth, and members of the public.







The National Children’s Day activities were organized under the theme “Love Thailand, Care for the World,” in line with the National Children’s Day slogan delivered by Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul. The initiative encouraged children to cherish and take pride in Thailand and foster responsibility toward society and the environment.

The event featured a wide range of learning-based and recreational activities to inspire creativity and communication skills. These included stage performances by children, a junior newsreader activity, singing contests, a junior traffic safety activity, traditional Thai medicine learning sessions, Thai kite painting, knowledge booths from partner agencies, and traditional fair-style games. Children could also participate in interactive activities and receive prizes throughout the event.







In addition, an exhibition was organized in honour of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother to commemorate her contributions to the nation and its people. The exhibition aimed to instil awareness and appreciation among youth for Thailand’s core national institutions.

The Minister encouraged children to enjoy the activities, maintain good physical and mental well-being, and grow into responsible citizens who contribute to Thailand and the global community. (NNT)



































