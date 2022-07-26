Thai researchers test ‘Elixir of Life’ – innovation to reverse cell aging

Researchers at Chulalongkorn University are testing the world’s first rejuvenating genes it calls “Rejuvenating DNA by Genomic Stability Molecules” or RED-GEMs.

The RED-GEMs innovation was developed to reverse cell aging. It resulted from a research of the university that has continued for over two decades.







The research found that DNA gaps maintain DNA strength but the gaps decline when people grow old. As DNA is destroyed, people age and suffer from chronic diseases such as hypertension, osteoporosis and dementia and their repair mechanism deteriorates.

RED-GEMs are inside DNA and generate DNA gaps. Cells will have stronger DNA and aging will stop and be reversed if they receive RED-GEMs.





This proved to be true with old mice, pigs and macaques which did not suffer any side effect but were rejuvenated. If they were humans, their ages would have been reversed from 70 to 25 years.

RED-GEMs are being tested with mice with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases.

A study for the production of RED-GEMs for clinical trials on humans is expected to begin late next year. (TNA)































