Bangkok urges work-from-home on Jan 12–13 as PM2.5 pollution expected to rise

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has called on public and private organisations to implement work-from-home arrangements on January 12-13, 2026, as stagnant air is expected to push PM2.5 levels higher in the coming week.

Air quality during this period is expected to reach the orange level, which may affect public health. The BMA advises the public to use PM2.5 masks outdoors, limit strenuous outdoor activities, and watch for symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulties, or eye irritation.







For at-risk groups, the BMA recommends strict use of PM2.5 masks outside, avoiding strenuous outdoor activities, following medical advice, and seeking medical attention if symptoms occur.

To support the WFH initiative and reduce travel-related emissions, the BMA invites public and private sector organisations to register for the WFH network at https://u.bangkok.go.th/WFH2569

The BMA noted that the public can follow updates on PM2.5 conditions and WFH announcements through official BMA communication channels, including its Line group, Facebook pages, and the Bangkok Air Quality Information Center. Additional information is available from the Office of Sustainable Environment, Department of Environment, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration at 0 2203 2951. (NNT)



































