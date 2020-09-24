Wildfire and haze problem critical in Chiang Rai and Thailand’s northern provinces

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha is visiting Chiang Rai province to chair a meeting for prevention and solution of the wildfire and haze problem.







Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed that the Prime Minister met provincial governors of the 17 Northern provinces to follow up on the operation to prevent and curb wildfire and haze, and to hand down related policy.

There, representatives of youth volunteering network will report to the Prime Minister on the progress of “Royal-Initiative Check Dam” watershed rehabilitation program.

In the afternoon, he will travel to Mae Yao sub-district office to observe both upstream, midstream, and downstream operation against wildfire and haze.

He will plant “Kasalong Kham (radermacheraignea)” tree which is the symbolic tree of Chiang Rai province, as part of the campaign to encourage local people to “plant trees against wildfire” before returning to Bangkok. (TNA)







