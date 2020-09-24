Naga Fireball Festival at Mekong River bank in Nong Khai, Sept 29 – Oct 5

The northeastern province of NongKhai has prepared to hold the Naga Fireball festival under strict Covid-19 control measures this year.

Nongkhai governor, Ronnachai Chitrawiset said the end of the Buddhist Lent falls on Oct 2 and the province will organize the annual Naga fireball festival in six districts from Sept 29 – Oct 5.

It is expected many tourists will reserve space along the Mekong riverbank to view the Naga fireball phenomenon in Phon Phisai and Rattanawapee districts.

The celebration with various activities such as cultural performances will be organized in Muang district.

Among the highlights is a light and sound show on the legend of mysterious Naga fireball phenomenon at 7 pm. from Sept 29 – Oct 2.









Traditional dance to worship the Naga will be performed and a traditional long boat race will be held.

The phenomenon, in which great balls of fire emerge from the surface of the Mekong River at the end of Buddhist Lent occurs every year and some locals believe they are the breath of the mythical serpent, called Naga. (TNA)







