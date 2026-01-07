Massive fire destroys 22 speedboats at Phuket’s Chalong Pier, tourism disrupted

PHUKET, Thailand – A massive fire swept through a pier in Phuket’s Chalong Bay early Wednesday morning (Jan 7), destroying 22 speedboats and causing damages estimated at about 38 million baht.

Authorities were alerted to the blaze at approximately 4:00 a.m. local time by the Phuket Tourist Assistance Center. The fire broke out among vessels moored at the Chalong Pier, a primary maritime hub for tourist excursions.

Emergency responders deployed more than a dozen fire engines and specialized fire boats to the scene.







The fire spread rapidly between the closely moored vessels, making containment efforts difficult for several hours. While the inferno has since been brought under control, firefighting crews remain on-site to monitor hotspots.

Preliminary assessments suggest the total financial loss could reach 100 million baht, though a formal valuation is still underway.

Local police and forensic experts have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire, while no immediate injuries or fatalities have been reported.



Affected tour boat operators stated that while individual vessel damages vary based on build and equipment, the broader impact on tourism is severe. Thousands of daily tourists—each spending 1,000–1,500 Baht—as well as drivers and crews, have been disrupted.

This morning, many tourists were stranded as the remaining fleet was insufficient to cover scheduled trips, leading to a widespread standstill. This unprecedented fire is the largest the area has ever seen. While some companies managed to continue by renting replacement boats, most programs remain interrupted. (TNA)



































