Royal Thai Army clarifies handling of civilian property after border operations

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Royal Thai Army has clarified its procedures for managing civilian property in areas following the recent border conflict, emphasizing that all actions are conducted strictly for security and to prevent reuse for military activities or threats to national security.

Royal Thai Army spokesperson Major General Winthai Suvaree stated that recent information circulating on social media, as well as claims by the Cambodia Human Rights Committee (CHRC) alleging that Thai forces unlawfully seized civilian homes and property during the fighting, could lead to public misunderstanding.







He emphasized that Thai military operations target only military objectives and security threats. All areas under Thai control are located within Thailand’s sovereign territory and were previously encroached upon and unlawfully occupied.

​The Army explained that post-operation measures require thorough security inspections to ensure that buildings, structures, and items left behind are not reused for military purposes or other activities that could undermine security.

The spokesperson stated that demolition of buildings and structures was necessary because they were illegally built on Thai territory without authorization and encroached on land not owned by the occupants. The removals also aimed to prevent their use for unlawful gatherings and to restore the surrounding environment.





Authorities have temporarily collected and secured personal items found in the area as part of standard procedures. The Army confirmed that no items will be used for personal benefit and that further actions will be determined as appropriate.

The Royal Thai Army reaffirmed that all operations are conducted in accordance with international humanitarian law, with the primary objective of maintaining public safety and order. (NNT)



































