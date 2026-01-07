Royal Thai Navy detains Cambodian fishing boat for illegal entry into Thai waters

TRAT, Thailand – The Royal Thai Navy has detained a Cambodian fishing vessel for illegally entering Thai territorial waters off the eastern coast. The interception was carried out by the warship HTMS Thepha during a routine maritime patrol.

Navy Spokesperson Rear Admiral Parat Rattanachaiphan said the vessel was inspected at coordinates confirmed to be within Thai waters. The boat displayed no nationality markings or registration numbers and was found to be operated by four Cambodian nationals.







During the inspection, the boat’s captain admitted to entering Thai waters to conduct fishing activities without authorization and said the vessel had arrived alongside three other Cambodian fishing boats.

HTMS Thepha has escorted the seized vessel and its crew to Khlong Yai Port in Trat province for legal proceedings under Thai law. The Royal Thai Navy said it will conduct additional patrols to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial waters. (NNT)



































