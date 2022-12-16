Well-wishers invited to sign well-wishing books for Princess Bajrakitiyabha

The Thai Red Cross Society is inviting people to sign well-wishing books for Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati at Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, well-wishers can sign the message books on the first floor of the Bhumisirimangalanusorn Building at Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital.







According to the Bureau of the Royal Household, Her Royal Highness lost consciousness during a canine training session as she was preparing for the “Thailand Working Dog Championship by Royal Thai Army 2022” event which is being held from now until December 19th. On the advice of royal doctors, she was transported to Pak Chong Nana Hospital for initial care.

After her condition was stabilized, the princess was later flown by helicopter to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in the capital. (NNT)





























