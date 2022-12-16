Pattaya offers 500 jobs to rebuild economy

Pattaya this week offered locals 500 part-time jobs, notifying applicants whether they got the job the same day.

Deputy Mayor Wuttisak Rermkijakarn oversaw the Dec. 14-15 “Part-Time Center” event at city hall. He said the city was working with local employers to help Pattaya residents rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic by getting new jobs, even if they’re only temporary or part-time.

In addition to the 500 positions, applicants could also register for free vocational training courses run by the city.





























