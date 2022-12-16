Pattaya offers 500 jobs to rebuild economy

By Warapun Jaikusol
0
127
Deputy Mayor Wuttisak Rermkijakarn speaks with a woman who came to apply for a part time or temporary job at City Hall.

Pattaya this week offered locals 500 part-time jobs, notifying applicants whether they got the job the same day.

Deputy Mayor Wuttisak Rermkijakarn oversaw the Dec. 14-15 “Part-Time Center” event at city hall. He said the city was working with local employers to help Pattaya residents rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic by getting new jobs, even if they’re only temporary or part-time.

In addition to the 500 positions, applicants could also register for free vocational training courses run by the city.








RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here