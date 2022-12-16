With trams, monorail stalled, Pattaya now looks to cable cars

Forget the monorail, Pattaya now is looking at building cable-car routes around the city.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai and city engineers listened to a presentation from Swiss Advice Co. Dec. 13 about cable-car transit from Bartholet Maschinenbau AG, a leading international company in the fields of ropeway systems headquartered in Flums, Switzerland.

Pattaya has for a decade pursued a pipedream about a tram on rubber wheels, monorail or maglev system. Despite fancy artist sketches and lots of politician promises, not even a feasibility has been done, no funding has been budgeted and the earlier projected completion date of 2026 is a fantasy.







Now the stuffed shirts and bureaucrats are listening to the idea of overhead cable cars on Beach Road, Thappraya Road and Koh Larn Island that would carry 10-12 passengers at a time and could move “thousands” a day, Manote said.

The company claimed ropeway systems are relatively inexpensive and their construction can be done at night so as not to cause inconvenience. Fares also would be cheap for users, Swiss Advice said.































