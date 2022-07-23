Weak baht good for Thai exports but increases cost of imports – FTI Chairman

Thai industrial sentiment picked up for the first time in three months in June thanks to an easing of COVID-19 restrictions and improved economic activity.

According to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), its industries sentiment index rose to 86.3 in June from 84.3 in May.







However, the group said negative factors continue to affect sentiment, including rising raw materials and energy prices, supply shortages and a global economic slowdown.

FTI Chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul told a news conference that the impact of a recession and weakening global purchasing power on Thai exports will also be monitored.





The chairman noted that while a weak baht is good for exports, it increases the cost of imports, so the central bank should ensure currency stability to help trade.

Kriengkrai added that the Bank of Thailand (BOT) is expected to raise its key rate from a record low of 0.50% next month, which will affect financial costs. (NNT)































