Thailand reaffirms neutrality as PM Anutin convenes urgent NSC meeting on Middle East crisis

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul chaired the first National Security Council meeting of 2026, focusing on the escalating conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran. Thailand has reaffirmed its neutral stance, calling for a peaceful resolution through diplomatic negotiation in line with international law.

Iran: Around 200 Thai nationals are in Iran. Approximately 20 have expressed a wish to return home. The government is ready to facilitate travel by road to the Turkish border, with the Royal Thai Air Force on standby to assist.







Israel: Around 65,000 Thai nationals are in Israel. The situation remains under control, with no reports of harm. The Israeli government has confirmed it is prioritizing the safety of Thai workers.

UAE (Dubai & Abu Dhabi): Over 1,000 Thai nationals have registered to return home. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating return flights via Oman, where commercial services remain available. Thai nationals in Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait will be assisted through the nearest open airports.



Domestically, security agencies are monitoring key locations, tracking border movements, and watching for misinformation on social media. The Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Commerce have been tasked with monitoring impacts on fuel prices and exports.

For updates or assistance, contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hotline (66)2 572 8442— available 24 hours. (NNT)




































