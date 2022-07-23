Thai prime minister, 10 cabinet members survive no-confidence vote again

Following a three-day censure debate, the prime minister and ten other cabinet members won a vote of no-confidence on Saturday (23 July), the last such session until Thailand’s general election next year.

The number of votes cast for the prime minister and other ministers is as follows:

– Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha received 256 votes of confidence against 206 no-confidence votes, with 9 abstentions.







– Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon received 268 votes of confidence against 193 no-confidence votes, with 11 abstentions.

– Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul received 264 votes of confidence against 205 no-confidence votes, with 3 abstentions.

– Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paojinda received 245 votes of confidence against 212 no-confidence votes, with 13 abstentions.





– Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob received 262 votes of confidence against 205 no-confidence votes, with 5 abstentions.

– Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin received 243 votes of confidence against 208 no-confidence votes, with 20 abstentions.



– Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit received 241 votes of confidence against 207 no-confidence votes, with 23 abstentions.

– Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn received 249 votes of confidence against 205 no-confidence votes, with 18 abstentions.

– Social Development and Human Security Minister Chuti Krairiksh received 244 votes of confidence against 209 no-confidence votes, with 17 abstentions.

– Deputy Finance Minister Santi Promphat received 249 votes of confidence against 204 no-confidence votes, with 18 abstentions.

– Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Bunyamanee received 246 votes of confidence against 206 no-confidence votes, with 20 abstentions.(NNT)

































