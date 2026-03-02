Evacuation plans ready for Thais in Middle East

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow provided an update following a National Security Council meeting convened to assess the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The Minister stated that Thailand is deeply concerned about the impact on regional and global peace and supports a peaceful resolution through dialogue in accordance with international law. The government is closely monitoring the safety of Thai nationals in the region, especially in Iran, where over 200 Thais reside. The Royal Thai Embassy remains in regular contact with the Thai community, advising them to exercise caution and seek safe shelter.







The Prime Minister has directed relevant agencies to prepare evacuation support as needed. Due to regional airspace closures, evacuation from Iran would require overland travel to the Turkish border before air transport. Currently, about 20 Thais in Iran have expressed interest in returning, and arrangements can be made via commercial flights. A border operations center will coordinate assistance.

​In Israel, where about 65,000 Thais reside, authorities have maintained control of the situation. No Thai nationals have reported injuries or requested evacuation. Coordination continues with Israeli authorities, who have emphasized protections for Thai workers.

​In the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, over 1,000 Thais have expressed interest in returning. Since Oman’s airport remains operational, repatriation can be arranged via commercial flights. Embassies in Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait are also assessing needs, with Saudi Arabia designated as a transit point if required.

The Royal Thai Air Force is prepared to deploy aircraft should requests from Iran exceed 100 individuals. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated a support center to provide updates to families. The Minister noted that the situation may be prolonged and affirmed Thailand’s readiness for all contingencies, including humanitarian coordination and domestic impact assessments. Thai embassies in affected areas remain operational, and supply concerns are being monitored closely. (NNT)



































