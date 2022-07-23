Thailand bans sales of cannabis e-cigarettes

The National Tobacco Products Control Committee has resolved to ban sales of electronic cigarette products containing cannabis extracts, along with traditional cigarettes and cigars containing cannabis.

The meeting was chaired by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Following the decision, a new guideline will be introduced in the form of ministerial regulations, while rules for e-cigarettes fall under the responsibility of the police and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society.







Concerning the reported sales and consumption of cannabis by a primary school student in Lampang, the minister said the consumption of cannabis products among people under the age of 20 is strictly prohibited.

He reiterated the health ministry’s stance against recreational cannabis use, saying the draft cannabis and hemp bill proposed by the Bhumjaithai Party does not contain any clauses that explicitly permit recreational use.(NNT)

































