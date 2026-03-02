Thai workers in Middle East safe, Labor Ministry suspends deployments to high-risk areas

BANGKOK, Thailand – Permanent Secretary for Labor Pol Lt Col Wannapong Kotcharak reported that Thai laborers in the Middle East are safe and continuing their work. After a high-level meeting of the Emergency Assistance Coordination Center, the Ministry confirmed that the conflict remains localized and has not directly affected the safety of workers in Israel or nearby areas.

To enhance protection, the Ministry has implemented a tiered response plan based on the severity of each zone. Deployment of new labor groups to high-risk areas is suspended until conditions improve. The Ministry is also using tracking technology to monitor Thai workers’ real-time locations and enable rapid communication during emergencies.







​Provincial labor offices have been assigned to visit families of workers in the Middle East, offering support and factual updates. Provincial coordination centers have also been established as information hubs to address relatives’ concerns in Thailand.

​The Permanent Secretary stated that if the situation becomes critical, the Ministry of Labor will coordinate closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on evacuation routes and transit points. Activation of these emergency protocols will depend on real-time assessments and government policy. (NNT)



































