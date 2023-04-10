‘Water Festival 2023’ at 11 charming sites along Chao Phraya River in Bangkok April 13-16

THAILAND FESTIVAL: The Water Festival 2023 is taking place from 13-16 April at the 11 charming sites along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok.

Five famous temples – Wat Pho, Wat Rakhang Kositaram, Wat Arun, Wat Kalayanamit, and Wat

Prayurawongsawat

Five popular riverside attractions – Yodpiman River Walk, Tha Maharaj, Lhong 1919, SOOKSIAM at ICONSIAM, and Asiatique The Riverfront Destination

One shrine – Guan Yu Shrine (Khlong San)

Free shuttle boat service is available throughout the 4 days at all 11 piers from 08.30-17.00 Hrs.































