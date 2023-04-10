Cambodian workers return home for Songkran celebrations

The permanent border checkpoint at Thai – Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo was crowded with ten thousand Cambodian migrant workers, who were travelling home for Songkran celebrations with their families.

The Cambodian workers packed the Ban Khlong Luek checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district to return home ahead of the Songkran festival.







Head of the Sa Kaeo immigration office Pol. Col. Rung Thongmon ordered the deployment of personnel to facilitate travellers in checking their documents. Cambodian volunteer interpreters assisted them to go through the immigration process. (TNA)

















