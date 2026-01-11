Classic Days Pattaya 2026 Charity Timeless automobiles meet social commitment on Pattaya’s beachfront

PATTAYA, Thailand – Lovers of classic cars and supporters of good causes can look forward to a special weekend as Classic Car Friends Pattaya, in cooperation with the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand (HHNFT), presents “Classic Days Pattaya 2026 Charity.” The event will take place on Saturday, January 31, and Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Asia Pattaya Hotel Beachfront, Pratamnak Soi 4 (at the end of Soi 4, directly by the beach).

On Saturday, January 31, the day begins at 9:00 a.m. with the arrival of participants and their classic and vintage vehicles. Free parking will be available for all exhibitors at the showground. From 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., the classic car show will be open to the public. A highlight of the afternoon is the “Red Carpet” classic car presentation at 4:00 p.m., accompanied by live music from the teen band “Hopeless Alpha.”







The evening is dedicated to charity. From 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., guests are invited to a charity buffet, featuring live music and traditional Thai dance performances by children from HHNFT.

On Sunday, February 1, participants will gather again at 9:00 a.m. at the Asia Pattaya Hotel showground. At 10:00 a.m., the classic car parade will depart for a drive along Pattaya Beach Road, returning to the hotel at around 11:00 a.m., marking the official end of the event.



Bookings and Information

Showground / Participation: Free

Line: jo.noi

E-mail: [email protected]

Hotel room: 1,600 baht per night

Director Khun Phisut: 088 022 1457

Charity buffet: 1,500 baht per person

(Includes soft drinks and a 500 baht donation to the Human Help Network Foundation Pattaya)

Booking: Line jo.noi | E-mail [email protected]

Phone: Thai 089 794 8179 | English 092 753 9309





Donation account:

Human Help Network Foundation Pattaya

Krung Thai Bank 591 004 1533

(Please send transfer confirmation via Line: jo.noi)

Classic Days Pattaya 2026 Charity brings together automotive nostalgia and social responsibility—an elegant seaside event that celebrates classic cars while making a meaningful difference.



































