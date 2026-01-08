Oasis Beats Vol.2 Pool Party at Avani Pattaya Resort

Get ready to dive into the rhythm as Oasis Beats Vol.2 Pool Party takes over the poolside at Avani Pattaya Resort for an afternoon of music, energy, and tropical escape.

Created for those who live for great beats and unforgettable moments, Oasis Beats blends high-energy music with a relaxed resort atmosphere. Expect sun-drenched vibes, dynamic performances, and a vibrant crowd coming together for a true pool party experience in the heart of Pattaya.

What to expect:

Live DJ sets by Jerome G and Wesley Hypes

Live percussion performances amplifying the party energy

Non-stop poolside entertainment in a stylish tropical setting

Slip into your swimwear, bring your crew, and make the most of the weekend with an atmosphere filled with rhythm, movement, and good vibes. With refreshing drinks, infectious beats, and a buzzing crowd, Oasis Beats Pool Party is the place to be.

Event Information:

Date: 24 January 2026

Price: Starting from THB 550++ per person

Venue: Avani Pattaya Resort – Poolside

For bookings, please email at [email protected] or call +66 38 412 120 or visit https://www.avanihotels.com/en/pattaya/offers





































