THAILAND EVENT: The 2023 Hanami Festival at Japanese Village, Ayutthaya, now on until 16 April. Highlight is of course cherry-blossom viewing – or Hanami – plus many more Japanese cultural activities and a weekend market.

Open time from 9.30am daily, and run until 5pm on 10-12 April, and until 6pm on 13-16 April.

Location: Japanese Village, Ayutthaya. (TAT)