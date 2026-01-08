BCCT & Skål invite you to An Evening with Dominic Matteo and Cocktail Networking

BCCT members are invited to attend this Skål exclusive January networking evening at The Landmark Bangkok, featuring a very special Evening with Liverpool & Leeds United legend, Dominic Matteo.

Hosted at one of Bangkok’s most iconic venues, this unique event brings together members of the travel and business communities for an evening of meaningful connection, engaging conversation, and celebration—enhanced by insights and stories from one of football’s most recognisable names.

Reconnect with industry peers, build new partnerships, and enjoy a relaxed and engaging atmosphere, complemented by delicious cuisine and free-flowing wine, beer, and cocktails. This promises to be a memorable night of networking and sporting nostalgia—one not to be missed.

We look forward to welcoming you and raising a glass together this January.







Date: Tuesday 13th January 2026

Time: 6.30 – 9.00 PM

Venue: The Landmark Bangkok near BTS Nana [Map]

Cost: Young Skål 1,000 | Members 1,200 | Non-Members 1,900

Booking & payment: direct to Skål at [email protected] or click here for the booking page.

หอการค้าอังกฤษ – ไทย

British Chamber of Commerce Thailand

Two Pacific Place, 18th Floor, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Tel: +66 (0) 2651-5350-1 Email: [email protected]

Location Map: Thai/English



































