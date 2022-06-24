Voluntary face mask use begins in Thailand

The Royal Gazette published an announcement that allows people to use medical or fabric face masks on a voluntary basis and the new rule took immediate effect.

According to the announcement, people can virtually live their normal life with the relaxed face mask rule. People can consider the merits of face masks in the prevention of COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases as advised by health authorities and make their own decisions as to whether they should wear face masks.







The Ministry of Public Health recommended general people wear face masks when they are with others in crowded areas and are unable to observe social distancing or are in venues with substandard ventilation to reduce the risks of disease contraction and transmission.

The people who could develop severe symptoms or face life threats with COVID-19 infection should wear face masks properly while staying with others. (TNA)


































