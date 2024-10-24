Bangkok receives 50 kayaks from PTT to support water sports

BANGKOK, Thailand – Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, along with Deputy Governor Sanan Wongnit, Permanent Secretary Dr. Wantanee Wattanak, and executives from the Office of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, received 50 kayaks from PTT Public Company Limited on October 24. The handover took place in the presence of PTT’s Chief Operating Officer Krit Imsaeng and PTT Global Chemical’s General Manager Tossaporn Boonyapipat.

The kayaks, made from high-quality petroleum-based plastics, feature a seamless design that enhances their strength, flexibility, and durability, eliminating concerns about leaks.



Governor Chatchart expressed gratitude to the PTT executives for their support in promoting water activities in various creative areas of Bangkok, such as Klong Phadung Krung Kasem, Klong Bang Lampu, Klong Oiang Ang, and Klong Du Muang Deim. This initiative aims to boost tourism and provide children and youth with opportunities to engage in sports that align with their interests.

The governor also invited the public to join water sports activities this Saturday, October 26, at Klong Bang Lampu. The kayaks will be distributed as follows: 10 kayaks for Klong Oiang Ang, 10 for Klong Phadung Krung Kasem, 5 for Klong Bang Lampu, 5 for Klong Prem Prachakorn, 7 for Lumpini Park, 7 for Benjakitti Sports Center, and 6 for Vajirabenjatat Park.







































