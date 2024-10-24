‘Chonburi-Pattaya E-Sport Championship 2024’ set to find local ROV representatives

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, Pattaya City, the Chonburi E-Sports Association, and AIS jointly hosted the “Chonburi-Pattaya E-Sport Championship 2024” at Terminal 21 Pattaya on June 15. The event aimed to identify representatives from Chonburi province to compete in the popular game ROV (Realm of Valor).

The opening ceremony was presided over by Witthaya Khunplome, the president of the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, alongside Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet. Key officials participating in the event include Thinnaphat Panjamahalap, a member of the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, Darat Surakhaka, Deputy Secretary of the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, and Apichart Chanhom, Director of the Tourism Division of the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, among others.



In addition to the ROV competitions, the event featured exciting activities such as the Chonburi-Pattaya Cosplay Contest 2024 and a mini-concert by popular artist Som Marie.

Participants include Steyn Van Hovell, Jeffrey Cray, Jesada Pilathong, and Maxwell Kimberley-Thompson. We are thrilled to announce our sponsorship of the extra-curricular Squid Esports class at Pattaya City 11 School (Mattayomsatitpattaya), held every Wednesday. The students will proudly wear their new Squid Esports jerseys during the ROV tournament in October as they represent their school.




















































