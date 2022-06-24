Thailand Pass, health insurance removal and more updates for international visitors

With a $10,000 health insurance requirement also being removed, Thailand, starting July 1st, 2022, will welcome all travelers with proof of vaccination, a negative pre-arrival RT-PCR or professional ATK test result, or a negative pre-arrival RT-PCR or professional ATK test result.

Specific requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated/not fully vaccinated travelers from all countries/territories with scheduled arrivals beginning on 1 July 2022 are outlined below.







Entry into Thailand requires the following documents from vaccinated travelers:

-A valid passport or border crossing pass is required for entry via land borders.

-A Certificate of Vaccination Against COVID-19

-Adults must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 using an approved vaccine at least 14 days prior to traveling to Thailand.

-Unaccompanied travelers between the ages of 5 and 17 must receive at least 1 dose of an approved vaccine at least 14 days prior to entering Thailand. Individuals traveling with their parents are exempt from this requirement.







Non-immunized or incompletely immunized travelers must present the following documents to enter Thailand:

-A valid passport or border crossing pass for entry via checkpoints.

On Arrival Requirements:

All travelers must undergo entry screening, including a body temperature check, and present the necessary documents to the Immigration/Health Control officer conducting the checks upon arrival in Thailand.



The travelers who have been immunized will then be permitted entry and are free to travel anywhere in the kingdom. For land arrivals using a border pass, a maximum three-day stay is permitted only within the specified areas.

Similarly, unvaccinated/incompletely vaccinated travelers with proof of a negative RT-PCR or professional ATK test result within 72 hours of travel will be permitted entry and are free to travel anywhere in the kingdom.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travelers without a negative test result within 72 hours of travel are required to adhere to the public health instructions and guidelines as determined by the Health Control officer at the point of arrival. The travelers will be responsible for all expenses incurred.







Throughout the Stay:

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated/incompletely vaccinated travelers should strictly adhere to Thailand’s health and safety standards. Those who exhibit COVID-like symptoms should undergo testing. Those who test positive must receive the appropriate medical treatment.

This information has been updated on 24 June 2022. (NNT)


































