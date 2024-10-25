‘Moo Deng’ creates history at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, drawing unprecedented crowds in 46 years

CHONBURI, Thailand – No matter the day, the Khao Kheow Open Zoo is packed, especially on King Chulalongkorn Memorial Day. On October 23, children, seniors over 60, and kids under 12 or under 135 cm got free entry to the zoo.









‘Moo Deng’, the pigmy hippo that is also the star attraction, has become a historic phenomenon, drawing in record-breaking numbers of visitors. In the zoo’s 46-year history, no animal has ever captured the public’s attention like Moo Deng.

On this mid-week holiday, the zoo was flooded with visitors, causing traffic jams outside the premises. The zoo’s official page announced free entry for children on this special day, which also coincided with World Zoo Day, celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of zoos as wildlife conservation institutions.





General admission to Khao Kheow Open Zoo is priced at 200 THB for adults, 40 THB for children (ages 3-12), and foreign adults at 350 THB, with children (ages 3-12) priced at 120 THB. Special categories, such as seniors over 60, people with disabilities, and children under 3, get free entry. The zoo is open daily from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.





































