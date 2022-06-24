East Pattaya village hit again by sewage overflow, a problem unsolved for years

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai and city council members inspected damage to an East Pattaya village which has been dealing with flooding and overflowing sewage for years.

The lack of a proper drainage system under Eakmongkol Village 8, off Khao Talo Soi 3, has created nightmares for residents of neighboring Daraphan Village 5 for decades, with Pattaya officials promising fixes and doing nothing.







In 2015, Pattaya and Nongprue Subdistrict struck an agreement for Eakmongkol 8’s owner to create a proper drainage system. Main drainage pipes were supposed to have been laid and, until they were, Pattaya workers installed cement barriers between the two villages, hoping to block the water and sewage flowing from Eakmongkol into Daraphan.

Fast-forward eight years and nothing has changed.





Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai and city councilors visited both villages June 28 and found that the Eakmongkol 8’s cesspool again overflowed despite there being PVC pipes to take it to city sewers. Instead, the sewage flowed down the road into Daraphan 5.

Different year, same problem.

Manote and city officials merely inspected the problem but made no promises on resolving the long-running issue.

































