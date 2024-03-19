Visa-free policy expected to triple Chinese arrivals in Thailand

Five Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) overseas offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Kunming, Chengdu, and Guangzhou have collected tourism data as a result of the visa-exemption measure between Thailand and China, which came into effect on 1 March 2024.







According to the data, the People’s Daily Online, a major Chinese news agency, and the website Trip.com expect that by the end of 2024, Thai tourists to China could double, and Chinese tourists to Thailand could triple. The forecast is compared to the year 2019, prior to Covid-19.







In addition, Ctrip, a Chinese travel agency, elaborated that, since 1 March, the number of Chinese tourists purchasing trips to Thailand has increased by 30%, while the number of Thais traveling to China has risen by over three times. (PRD)































