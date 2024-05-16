Boy slapped by hospital director for smoking in restroom; heroin found in possession

Authorities are sending a bag containing suspected drugs, found in the clothing of a 14-year-old boy, for examination after the teen was slapped and ordered to walk naked out of hospital by the hospital’s director when caught smoking in the hospital’s restroom.

This is to verify its contents before filing charges, while additional witnesses will be summoned for questioning.







The case emerged when the mother of the 14-year-old reported to Thung Song Hong Police Station that her son had been assaulted by Maj. Gen. Dr. Rienthong Nanna, the director of Mongkutwattana Hospital. The boy was allegedly slapped, stripped, and expelled from the hospital for smoking in the restroom. Upon retrieving her son’s belongings, the mother found a ziplock bag containing a white powder and drug paraphernalia. The boy later admitted it was heroin he had bought from the local community.







Police Colonel Chitsanupong Suriyanon, the superintendent of Thung Song Hong Police Station, stated that the case will be split into two separate investigations: one where the boy is the victim of assault, and the other concerning the discovery of drugs in his clothing.

Regarding the assault, additional witnesses, who saw the boy walking naked outside the hospital, will be questioned today. Preliminary evidence suggests that Dr. Rienthong could face charges of assault and violation of personal liberty by forcing the boy to strip.

In the drug-related case, investigators will send the clothing, belongings, and the suspicious ziplock bag for forensic analysis to confirm the substance and check for fingerprints and DNA. Both the boy and hospital staff involved in seizing the clothing will be interviewed.









Moreover, as the boy has admitted to the media that he purchased the heroin for 50 baht from the community, investigators will call in the boy and his mother for further questioning with multidisciplinary professionals.

If the boy confesses to the police that the drugs are indeed his, his statement will be combined with the forensic results for legal proceedings.

Additionally, at 2 PM today, lawyer Ratchaphon Sirisakorn will accompany the 14-year-old to file a defamation complaint against Dr. Rienthong at Thung Song Hong Police Station for calling him a “punk” and “social trash.” -819 (TNA)











































