Official visit of Lord Cameron to Thailand on March 20

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed that The Right Honourable Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, will pay an official visit to Thailand on 20 March 2024.







During this visit, Lord Cameron will pay a courtesy call on H.E. Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and will have a bilateral meeting with H.E. Mr. Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, to strengthen cooperation in trade and investment, security and defense, science, technology and innovation (STI), climate change, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.







Thailand and the UK will formally announce their relations as Strategic Partnership. The Foreign Ministers of the two countries will sign “Thailand-UK Strategic Partnership Roadmap”, to reaffirm their shared commitment to promoting comprehensive cooperation in 8 key areas, namely (1) economy, trade, and investment; (2) politics, parliament and multilateralism; (3) security and defense; (4) climate change, energy, green economy, and sustainable development; (5) agriculture, (6) digital, science, technology and innovation, (7) public health, and (8) people-to-people relations, education and soft power.

The UK will be the first country in Europe that Thailand will announce a strategic partnership with. Moreover, Both sides will celebrate the 170th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations next year (2025). (PRD)































