‘Back to School 2024’ campaign boosts sales across country

The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) has stated that the “Back To School 2024” campaign of the Ministry of Commerce has received a very positive response.

Officials were dispatched to observe the campaign at local malls in Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Bangkok, where they found strong interest from both sellers and buyers. This increased activity has led to a lively shopping atmosphere and higher sales compared to last year.







At CentralPlaza WestGate in Nonthaburi, several stores participated in the discount campaign. The B2S store there offers discounts on books, textbooks, and stationery. OfficeMate reduces prices on office supplies, while Power Buy also lowers prices on electronics, laptops, and tablets. Supersports discounts backpacks, shoes, and sports equipment, and Tops reduces prices on food and general consumer goods.

Suksapanpanit stores in Bangkok offer comprehensive discounts on educational materials, such as school uniforms, socks, shoes, books, textbooks, stationery, and teaching aids, helping to reduce expenses for parents, students, and schools.









The “Do Home” mall in Pathum Thani, primarily focused on home decor and furnishings, also joined the Back to School campaign by offering discounts on backpacks, stationery, desks, chairs, electronics, and sports equipment to help alleviate back-to-school costs.

The Back To School 2024 campaign, organized by the Ministry of Commerce, follows the policy of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai. The initiative aims to reduce parents’ expenses during the back-to-school period, running from April 25th to the end of this month, with over 8,000 items across 12 categories on discount. More details can be found on the Department of Internal Trade’s website at “dit.go.th.” (NNT)





































