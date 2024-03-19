Border haze and crimes discussion at Chiang Saen Port, Chiang Rai

H.E. Mr. Jakkapong Sangmanee, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, paid a field visit to Chiang Rai province to discuss ways to enhance border trade and tourism, as well as cooperation with Lao PDR and Myanmar in tackling transboundary haze and transnational crimes, before attending the 2/2024 mobile cabinet meeting in Pha Yao province on 18 March 2024.







The Deputy Foreign Minister visited Chiang Saen Port and received a briefing by representatives of local government agencies and private sector. They exchanged views on the current situation of cross-border trade of Chiang Rai province, with an estimated amount of around THB 100,000 million (USD 2.78 billion) in 2023, tourism, and transportation connectivity between Thailand and Lao PDR and Myanmar, as well as southern provinces of China. The meeting also discussed problems of transboundary haze and transnational crimes. Recommendations from the field will be an important input for the Royal Thai Government’s economic diplomacy, which aims to create more economic opportunities and enhance the livelihoods of the Thai people. (MFA)



































