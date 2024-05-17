Free Men’s Health Talk No. 1 at Bangkok Hospital Pattaya

Bangkok Hospital Pattaya invites YOU for a “FREE” seminar exploding the myths and revealing the secrets of Men’s Health!

Join us for “Men’s Health Talk No. 1”, featuring renowned experts “Prosthesis Surgeon & Urologist Dr. Niti Navanimitkul and Assistant Professor Dr. Yossak Sakulchaiyakorn”

Get ready to be surprised! They’ll unveil fascinating facts you NEVER knew about Men’s Health. Don’t miss this chance to:

Uncover hidden truths about your body and well-being.

Empower yourself with knowledge from leading medical professionals.

Ask your burning questions in a safe and informative environment.









Date: Friday, June 7, 2024

Time: Registration: 8:30 AM, Program: 8:30 AM – 12:00

Location: Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, D Building (Car park building), 10th floor, Conference Room-D1

08:30 09:30 AM

Registration counter opens (Refreshments will be served)

Blood collection

(complimentary PSA and testosterone blood tests for first 10 persons who has booking in advance and received confirmation from the hospital)

09:35 – 10:30 AM

Men’s Health Talk No. 1 starts including general discussion group follow by private consultation by Dr. Niti Navanimitkul, Prosthesis surgeon and Urologist. Assistant Professor Dr. Yossak Sakulchaiyakorn, Prosthesis surgeon and Urologist.

Satisfaction experience storytelling and decision making before surgery from our honoured guests.

Have a chance to win a Lucky Draw at the talk session.

10:40 AM – 12 noon

Complimentary Private Consultation with Dr. Niti and Assistant Professor Dr. Yossak at the event (limited Q arranging by the nurse)

Take charge of your health today!

This seminar is completely FREE, so there’s no excuse to miss it.

“SPACE IS LIMITED FOR 50 PERSONS”

The first 10 will get a complimentary PSA and testosterone blood tests. So, register now!

REGISTRATION

RSVP by scan QR code or send email to [email protected] or call 1719 (Your full name and contact details are required)

* Optional for those who’s interested in getting offer 990 BAHT for PSA and testosterone blood tests, please mention this offer in the email booking!

BOOK YOUR SPACE NOW UNTIL 24TH MAY 2024 (NO WALK-INS)





































