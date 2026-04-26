Village head accused of brutal vigilante punishment in Phatthalung, victim tied to tree and attacked with red ants

PHATTHALUNG, Thailand – A village headman in southern Thailand is facing serious allegations after reportedly abducting and assaulting a 28-year-old man, tying him to a mango tree and subjecting him to hours of physical abuse over a suspected theft.

The victim, Suthep Chuenmak, was allegedly dragged from his home while asleep by the local headman in Si Nakhon District on April 26. He was handcuffed behind his back and bound to a mango tree in front of his house. According to the victim and his family, the headman slapped him twice, kicked him, and then placed multiple nests of red ants on his head and body, leaving him in agony for over four hours.







The headman reportedly accused Suthep of stealing beetles from a villager’s breeding facility, claiming to have CCTV evidence. However, Suthep denied the accusation, stating that he had only taken an empty plastic bag from the premises while looking for bait for fishing. He insisted there were no beetles in his possession and that the footage shown to him only captured him holding a plastic bag.

Suthep’s aunt, Amornrat Seemunee, said the family would have accepted legal action if he had committed a crime, but condemned the headman’s actions as excessive and unlawful.

“If there was evidence, he should have handed him over to police. What happened was far beyond reasonable force,” she said, adding that Suthep was left suffering from red ant bites all over his body.



The situation was further complicated by the response of local police. According to the family, officers from Sri Nakharin Police Station arrived at the scene about two hours after Suthep was restrained but did not intervene, allegedly stating they did not have the key to unlock the handcuffs and that the headman would return to release him.

It was only after relatives later went to the police station and presented photos of Suthep’s condition that officers returned to the scene and coordinated with the headman to remove the restraints.







The family also claims the headman issued threats during the incident, allegedly stating he could have kept Suthep tied up overnight and warning relatives not to challenge his authority.

Following the incident, the headman reportedly contacted the victim’s father, urging the family to remove social media posts about the case, warning that “the matter would escalate” if they did not comply.

Suthep admitted to previously committing theft while living in another province but maintained that he has not stolen anything since returning home a year ago. He also acknowledged ongoing drug use but said he earns money through labor work and not through criminal activity.

The family has since decided to file a formal complaint with investigators, seeking legal action against the headman on charges including unlawful detention and physical abuse.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

















































