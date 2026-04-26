Thailand, China step up media cooperation with AI and content exchange push

BEILING, China – Director-General of the Public Relations Department (PRD) Sudruetai Lertkasem met with Zhang Hui, Deputy Director of the Asia–Africa Center of China Media Group (CMG), to strengthen media cooperation between the two sides.

The PRD expressed appreciation for CMG’s continued support in providing documentary content for broadcast on NBT following their MoU over the past two years. Both sides discussed plans to expand English-language content, including short dramas and documentaries, to enhance program diversity and promote positive stories about China to Thai audiences.







They also agreed to promote personnel exchanges, with CMG experts invited to share knowledge on AI and modern media production to strengthen Thailand’s media capabilities. Plans were also discussed to feature CMG content on PRD platforms and collaborate with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to support Thai–Chinese tourism.

CMG introduced an AI news presenter, “Mali,” as part of efforts to promote tourism using digital media innovation. Both sides agreed to convene a Joint Technical Committee (JTC) meeting by September 2026 to follow up and further advance cooperation. (NNT)

















































