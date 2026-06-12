Mourners gather at Chulalongkorn Hospital to pay final respects to HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha

BANGKOK, Thailand – Crowds of mourners gathered at Chulalongkorn Hospital on Friday to pay their respects and await the final departure of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, amid an atmosphere of deep sorrow. People from various areas arrived at the hospital, with most dressed in black or polite attire. Many held portraits of the late Princess as they waited to bid her a final farewell.







Among the mourners was 62-year-old Orachorn Treethong from Bangkok’s Minburi district, who recalled with tears an occasion when she had an audience with the Princess. She shared that the Princess had placed her hand on her head as a blessing, a gesture that brought her to tears with gratitude. Orachorn added that over the past three years, she had continuously followed updates on the Princess’s health, frequently visited the hospital to check on her condition, and prayed regularly for her recovery.



Legal scholar Professor Tongthong Chandrangsu, who also visited Chulalongkorn Hospital on Friday, noted that members of the public had spent the previous night following updates with hope, until the official announcement was made by the Bureau of the Royal Household this morning. Responding to sentiments that a miracle did not occur, Thongthong stated that a true miracle had already taken place over the 40-plus years the Princess lived among the Thai people. He described her as a pillar of strength who dedicated herself to numerous royal duties for the benefit of the nation and its citizens, adding that her constant presence and work for the country was a highly valuable miracle for everyone. He concluded that she was a royal who was genuinely close to the public and deeply concerned for the nation. (TNA)

















































