Thailand announces passing of HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha at 47

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Bureau of the Royal Household announced on Friday the passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, who died peacefully at Chulalongkorn Hospital. She was 47. The eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn had been hospitalized since Dec. 15, 2022, after losing consciousness due to a heart condition. According to the palace statement, her condition deteriorated significantly from May 21, 2026, due to an abdominal infection caused by colitis, low blood pressure, cardiac arrhythmia, and abnormal blood clotting. Despite close monitoring and full medical efforts by the royal physicians, her condition worsened progressively. She passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at 7:48 p.m. local time.







His Majesty the King has ordered the Bureau of the Royal Household to organize the funeral rites with the highest royal honors. The body of the Princess will lie in state at the Phiman Rattaya Throne Hall inside the Grand Palace. Princess Bajrakitiyabha was widely recognized for her international and domestic contributions to criminal justice reform and human rights.

A Cornell Law School graduate, she served as Thailand’s Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna. She played a pivotal role in advocating for the “Bangkok Rules”—the first United Nations guidelines for the treatment of women prisoners. In 2017, she was appointed as a UNODC Goodwill Ambassador for the Rule of Law in Southeast Asia, cementing her legacy in legal and social reform.



Domestically, she founded the “Kamlangjai” (Inspire) Project, which provided crucial support, healthcare, and rehabilitation for incarcerated women and pregnant inmates, ensuring their successful reintegration into society. She also served as the Chairperson of the “Princess Pa Foundation” (Friends in Need of “Pa” Volunteers Foundation, Thai Red Cross Society), a disaster relief organization she co-founded to provide sustainable aid and rehabilitation to flood victims across Thailand.

Palace Releases Schedule for Royal Funeral and Public Tributes

Following the announcement, the Bureau of the Royal Household released the official schedule for the public, royal lineages, and various sectors to pay their respects:

Royal Bathing Rite (Before the Royal Portrait): The general public is permitted to participate in the symbolic royal bathing ceremony before a portrait of the Princess at Sahathai Samakom Pavilion within the Grand Palace on Saturday, June 13, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.







Paying Homage and Signing Condolence Books: Starting Sunday, June 14, 2026, members of the public can pay respects before the royal portrait and sign condolence books at Sahathai Samakom Pavilion daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Paying Homage Before the Royal Body: Following the completion of the 15-day royal merit-making rites, the public will be allowed to pay respects before the royal body at the Phiman Rattaya Throne Hall daily from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., beginning Saturday, June 27, 2026. (TNA)

















































