Their Majesties lead grand centennial tribute to King Vajiravudh at Lumphini Park in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand – Their Majesties the King and Queen presided over a commemorative ceremony at Lumpini Park marking the centennial of the passing of King Vajiravudh (Rama VI), the “Great Philosopher King,” whose visionary leadership established the foundations of modern Thailand.

Upon arrival, Their Majesties were welcomed by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the Cabinet, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, and members of the public.







Their Majesties began the ceremony by laying floral tributes and lighting incense at the King Vajiravudh Memorial. Following the formal honors, they moved to the Pirom Bhakdi Pavilion, where Prime Minister Anutin presented a report on the activities celebrating the monarch’s legacy.

​Their Majesties viewed presentations on the history of Lumphini Park, Thailand’s first public park, established by King Vajiravudh as a public botanical and recreation space for people of all ages. They also attended a contemporary performance of Madanabadha, a literary work by King Vajiravudh, and visited exhibitions highlighting his biography and contributions to Thailand’s modernization and national development.



Their Majesties later observed recreational activities in the park, including yoga, aerobics, tai chi, and cultural performances. They also viewed a multimedia presentation on the development of Lumphini Park and King Vajiravudh’s legacy.

​At Lumpini Hall, Their Majesties toured exhibitions on the life of King Rama VI and the dedicated service of Princess Bejaratana Rajasuda. Representatives from the Bejaratana-Suvadhana Foundation and government officials presented commemorative items, including the Maha Vajiravudh pin, an Art Toy of the memorial, and historical books on the 1925 Siam Rath Museum.







The visit concluded at the park’s Clock Tower, where the Bangkok Governor reported on recent renovations to support the park’s ecological health. After presenting medals to centennial event supporters, Their Majesties viewed a multimedia show featuring light, sound, and a synchronized fountain display illustrating the park’s history.

Their Majesties expressed their commitment to preserving and building upon their predecessors’ legacy, as demonstrated by their recent gift of land for the King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great Memorial Park.

The centennial celebrations will continue through April 30, 2026, with music, light shows, and local delicacies from all 50 districts of the capital. (NNT)

















































