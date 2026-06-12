Thailand lowers flags to half-mast as cabinet prepares royal funeral arrangements

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Government House lowered national flags to half-mast on Friday ahead of a special cabinet meeting called to arrange the royal funeral ceremonies for Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha. Following the palace announcement, flags were lowered at government buildings, and ministers and officials, wore black in mourning. Prime Minister Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul led the cabinet in a moment of silence before opening the session.







A government spokesperson announced that flags will fly at half-mast and state officials will observe a 15-day mourning period starting June 12. The public may mourn as appropriate. The Office of the Permanent Secretary, Prime Minister’s Office, will form a committee chaired by the Prime Minister to organize the funeral rites with the highest honors. The Prime Minister instructed all ministries to fully support for citizens traveling to the ceremonies. He noted that daily public life should proceed normally, and events like concerts, sports, and meetings can continue, customarily beginning with a moment of silence. Prior to the meeting, the Prime Minister delivered a televised address expressing profound gratitude on behalf of the nation for the late Princess’s boundless kindness, stating her legacy would eternally remain in the hearts of the Thai people. (TNA)

















































