Vaccine security tops agenda at ‘APEC Health Week’ in Bangkok

The topic of vaccine security is the main discussion point of the Health Working Group at the APEC Health Week meetings in Bangkok. Participants believe vaccine security will contribute to economic security among member states.

Members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) are taking part in the APEC Health Week meetings, where the topic of vaccine security is among the main subjects discussed. Health officials from Thailand have presented outcomes from its vaccination campaigns over the past 20 years, covering vaccinations against Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Acellular Pertussis; as well as the ongoing rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.







The meeting underscored the One Health concept which calls for a collective effort from all 21 member economies to enhance their capacity in disease control and ensure preparedness for public health emergencies and emerging diseases.







Exhibitions on health and medical knowledge are now being held to accompany the meetings, including an exhibition on Thai massage which has been designated as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

There are also presentations about health services that promote Thailand as a medical tourism destination and help position the country as a hub for medical services and health products. (NNT)

































