Thai FDA approves Pfizer vaccine for use in children 6 months – 5 years

Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday gave the green light to allow children aged six months to five years to receive Pfizer’s Comirnaty Vaccine to build body immunity against Covid-19.

FDA Secretary-General Dr. Paisan Dankhum said for children aged six months to five years, the dose of the vaccine will be reduced to 0.2 milliliter (3 micrograms).







The vaccine will be administered as a course of three doses. They can get the second dose from three weeks after they had their first dose. The third dose will be received from eight weeks after the second dose. The vaccine can reduce the risk of infection by 80.3 per cent, he said. (TNA)

































