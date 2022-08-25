Thailand Focus 2022 kicked off today. The event is boasting the potential of the country’s economy and its investment market, as Thailand seeks to regain confidence among global investors.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) is hosting the “Thailand Focus 2022: The New Hope” event, showcasing the capabilities of Thai firms and the overall economy amidst the changing dynamics of the world. Taking place until 26 August, the event presents Thailand’s economic strategies after the border reopening. It features business presentations from high-ranking executives from some 120 registered companies.







Minister of Finance Arkhom Termpittayapaisith delivered the opening remarks on the topic “Thailand’s Economic Reopening and Enhancing Competitive Advantage” which illustrates the direction of Thailand’s economy, and the government’s strategy to support recovery and strengthen competitiveness.

Mr. Pakorn Peetathawatchai, President of SET, said the event this year aims to showcase the potential and robustness of Thailand’s economy and capital market.







He said Thailand’s capital market has gained interest from investors around the world, with several companies making adjustments to facilitate future competition, and to expand their operations into the region.

The event features a session on Thailand’s monetary policy for economic recovery and a robust future, led by Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput.

Governor of Bangkok Chadchart Sittipunt also participated in this event, where he delivered remarks on the city’s development towards the future. (NNT)

































