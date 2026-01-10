Border schools in Sa Kaeo mark National Children’s Day with educational activities and military support

SA KAEO, Thailand – Schools in Sa Kaeo Province’s border areas held National Children’s Day activities on Friday, January 9, 2026, allowing students to engage in educational activities and interact with military personnel stationed along the Thai–Cambodian border.

On this occasion, the Commander of the First Army Area and the Commander of the Burapha Task Force conveyed National Children’s Day gifts to border-area students through military units safeguarding national sovereignty in Sa Kaeo Province. The gifts were distributed at local schools to mark the occasion and provide encouragement.







As part of the activities, royal guidance from His Majesty the King was shared with students in border communities to inspire them on National Children’s Day 2026. The message emphasized that discipline involves self-control and appropriate behavior, which lead to true happiness and prosperity. It also stressed the importance of developing discipline through consistent practice until it becomes a habit.

The activities aimed to strengthen children’s morale in border areas and instill values of discipline, responsibility, and civic awareness. They also sought to encourage pride in the nation, religion, and the monarchy, and support the development of children and youth into responsible and capable citizens. (NNT)



































